MICHAEL HENRY MONKS
MONKS, Michael Henry Age 71, of Nashua, NH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born on November 15, 1948 in Brighton, MA, he was the son of the late Michael J. and Theresa (Delvin) Monks. Michael was a resident of Nashua for 16 years and a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church. He earned an undergraduate degree from Northeastern University and a MBA from NYU. After building a career in commercial real estate that spanned over 40 years and included establishing his own firm, he retired and continued his passion for international travel, exploring nearly 70 countries. He enjoyed spending time with his family and serving on the Board at the PLUS Company in Nashua. He is survived by his son, two daughters, and three grandchildren. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's name to the PLUS Company in Nashua NH: https://pluscompany.org/donate-now Condolences can be left at www.zissweeneyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Michael Henry MONKS


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 21, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Zis-Sweeney Funeral Home
