HILL, Michael Of Wakefield. Oct. 27. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Fitzsimons) Hill. Michael is survived by his five children and 13 grandchildren. Cathy and Bruce Donovan of Wakefield, Ann Marie and John O'Neill of Stoneham, Patti and Brian Mullen of Topsfield, Brenda and Brian Shield of Andover, and Stephen of Wakefield. He was known as Papa to his adoring 13 grandchildren: Kaitlin and Bridget Donovan, Meaghan, Molly, and Mair?ad O'Neill, Brian, Jr. and Eileen Mullen, Stephen, Ryan, Jennifer and Jessica Shield, Charlotte and Cavan Hill. He was also predeceased by his brothers: Patrick and his wife Margaret, Thomas, and James, all of Ireland. He also leaves many cherished nieces and nephews on both sides of the pond. In Ireland he was known as Uncle Mick. Funeral Services will be private and are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. While Michael left Ireland as a young man, Ireland never left his heart. "Ar dheis D? go raibh a anam d?lis", (May his faithful soul be at the right hand of God). In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent in memory of Michael Hill to the Wakefield Food Pantry -