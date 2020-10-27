1/
MICHAEL HILL
1929 - 2020
HILL, Michael Of Wakefield. Oct. 27. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Fitzsimons) Hill. Michael is survived by his five children and 13 grandchildren. Cathy and Bruce Donovan of Wakefield, Ann Marie and John O'Neill of Stoneham, Patti and Brian Mullen of Topsfield, Brenda and Brian Shield of Andover, and Stephen of Wakefield. He was known as Papa to his adoring 13 grandchildren: Kaitlin and Bridget Donovan, Meaghan, Molly, and Mair?ad O'Neill, Brian, Jr. and Eileen Mullen, Stephen, Ryan, Jennifer and Jessica Shield, Charlotte and Cavan Hill. He was also predeceased by his brothers: Patrick and his wife Margaret, Thomas, and James, all of Ireland. He also leaves many cherished nieces and nephews on both sides of the pond. In Ireland he was known as Uncle Mick. Funeral Services will be private and are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. While Michael left Ireland as a young man, Ireland never left his heart. "Ar dheis D? go raibh a anam d?lis", (May his faithful soul be at the right hand of God). In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent in memory of Michael Hill to the Wakefield Food Pantry -

wakefieldfoodpantry.org/donate-funds/

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
Memories & Condolences

October 27, 2020
sincere sympathies to the entire hill family. so sad to hear of my dear old friend's passing. mike was a true and loyal pal to me since my arrival in the u.s.. a great irishman and a great american. i will miss you mike. 'Ar deis De go raibh a ainm" tony and karen burke.
tony burke
Son
October 27, 2020
Our condolences to the entire family in the passing of your wonderful father and grandfather. We are blessed to have known such a special man. We offer our love and prayers to the family.
Mary Battistelli
Family
