Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
81 Elm Street
Concord, MA
MICHAEL HOLT FARNY


1934 - 2019
MICHAEL HOLT FARNY Obituary
FARNY, Michael Holt Age 84, of Lincoln, Sept. 26, 2019. Mike is survived by his wife Ethel; his daughter Suzannah Chalick and son-in-law David; his daughter Natasha Farny and her partner Adam Sikora; his son Nathaniel and daughter-in-law Vanessa; his son Caleb and daughter-in-law Natalie; his daughter Evelyn Wadkins and daughter-in-law Melanie; his brother David Farny and sister-in-law Sherry; and seven grandchildren: Gabriel, Aden, and Jocelyn Chalick; Bennett and Wesley Farny; and Cecilia and Miguel Wadkins. Funeral Services with military honors will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm St., CONCORD, MA on Sat., Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the (www.act.alz.org). U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
