NAROSNY, Michael I. Died peacefully at age 74 on December 7, 2019. Beloved son of the late Leo & Anne (Berkowitz) Narosny, formerly of South Euclid, OH. Loving sister of Esther Narosny of Cleveland Heights, OH and Judy Narosny & her husband Todd Sjoblom of Brookline. Cherished uncle of Oa Sjoblom. Michael graduated from MIT and the Harvard Graduate School of Education. He lived for thirty years in Coolidge Corner, Brookline. Michael tutored students in math at the Coolidge Corner School. He kept math lessons in his wheelchair pockets, sharing his curiosity with everyone he met. Michael traveled independently around Coolidge Corner, often with a camera around his neck documenting his niece's early years. Michael was disabled with MS and lived for the last twelve years at The Boston Home receiving kind, professional, attentive care. Contributions to remember Michael can be made to The Boston Home, 2049 Dorchester Ave., Boston, MA 02124. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on December 29 at The Boston Home. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019