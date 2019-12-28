|
|
AESCHLIMAN, Michael J. Of Westwood, formerly of both Hanover, MA and Keene, NH, passed away suddenly on December 25th, 2019, surrounded by love. Devoted husband to Carolyn M. Aeschliman of 21 years and beloved father of Maggie E. Aeschliman, Joseph M. Aeschliman, Katie E. Aeschliman, and Jillian M. Aeschliman. Also survived by his loving parents Katherine (Kinney) and James Aeschliman of Exeter, NH, brother Tim Aeschliman, Rockport, MA, Sister Erin Aeschliman-Steckler, and her husband Peter Steckler, also of Exeter, NH. Additionally, Mike was adored by his in-laws, John and Elaine MacDonald of Chatham, MA, Marianne and John Wessman of Dallas, TX, Patty and Kevin Simone of Dedham, MA, John and Jennifer MacDonald of Walpole, MA and Bob and Meg MacDonald of Fairfield, CT. Also adored by seventeen nieces and nephews, countless friends and colleagues.
Mike was the brightest light in every room. He loved spending his time playing and coaching basketball, making his famous chocolate chip pancakes, watching funny shows as well as basketball games, riding his bike, making silly faces, obnoxiously singing, walking the family dog Rory, and spending time with his wonderful wife and kids every chance he got.
Private Services and interment. A Celebration of Mike's Joyous Life will be planned for a later date. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019