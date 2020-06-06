Boston Globe Obituaries
MICHAEL J. ATTRIDGE


1953 - 2020
MICHAEL J. ATTRIDGE Obituary
ATTRIDGE, Michael J. Age 66, of Ipswich, husband of Ellen (Lloyd) Attridge, passed away peacefully at home on May 27, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Worcester September 26, 1953, Mike was the son of the late Harold W. and Rita V. (Carroll) Attridge. His career started at the Mass. Dept of Public Health, where he became interested in computers. His career took him to the San Francisco Bay, area where he worked for several companies including Ampex, Gap, and Visa. For the past 13 years, Mike worked at MFS Investment Management in Boston. In addition to his wife of 30 years, he leaves behind his two children, Trevor and Veronica, and his brother Harold Attridge and his wife Janis of New Haven, CT, and their children Joshua and Rachel Attridge and their families. A Celebration of Mike's Life will be arranged at a later date. Arrangements by the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of IPSWICH. To send a condolence to his family, please visit www.whittier-porter.com Whittier-Porter Funeral Home Ipswich Massachusetts

Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
