BALIAN, Michael J. Of Winthrop, June 28, 2019, beloved son of Michele (Turco) and Michael R. Balian. Loving father of Lucas Ryan Mason. Dear brother of Jianna Balian. Cherished grandson of Michelena Briasco of East Boston and Josephine Morrissey of Chelsea. Beloved nephew of Jeff and Melissa Turco of Winthrop, John and Angela Briasco of Saugus and Marty and Barbara O'Brien of Winthrop. Also survived by his great-aunt Phyllis Vazza and many loving cousins. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop



View the online memorial for Michael J. BALIAN Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2019