Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop St
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL BALIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. BALIAN


1995 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL J. BALIAN Obituary
BALIAN, Michael J. Of Winthrop, June 28, 2019, beloved son of Michele (Turco) and Michael R. Balian. Loving father of Lucas Ryan Mason. Dear brother of Jianna Balian. Cherished grandson of Michelena Briasco of East Boston and Josephine Morrissey of Chelsea. Beloved nephew of Jeff and Melissa Turco of Winthrop, John and Angela Briasco of Saugus and Marty and Barbara O'Brien of Winthrop. Also survived by his great-aunt Phyllis Vazza and many loving cousins. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Michael J. BALIAN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now