BENTLEY, Michael J. Of Westford, formerly of Lexington, June 1, 2019, age 80. Father of Yvonne Wandless and her husband Shawnee of Westminster. Brother of Patricia Holland of Waltham, David Bentley of Raymond, NH, Richard Bentley of Brooksville, FL, and the late Roy Bentley. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Abigail and Isabel, by nieces and nephews, Helen Hall, John Holland, Marybeth Holland, James Holland, Richard Bentley, Roy Bentley and the late David Bentley. An avid outdoorsman and gardener, Mike enjoyed good food, friends, and working for the Town of Lexington for over forty years. Visiting Hours will be held Friday, June 7, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 4pm to 8pm. A Graveside Service at Westview Cemetery in Lexington will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 11am, procession from the funeral home at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory may be made to The Boxer Rescue, Inc. P.O. Box 440 Grafton, MA 01519 or to the , 300 5th Ave. Waltham, MA 02451. Lexington 781-862-1800



