BERRIGAN, Michael J. A resident of Newton since 1958, passed away at his home on Oct 13, 2019. He was 87. Michael was the husband of the late Angelina (DeRosa) Berrigan and is survived by his sons and their wives, Thomas and his late wife Kelly of KS, John and Monica of Nashua, NH, and James and Ann of Hampstead, NH, and 9 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. He was the brother of William of Melrose and the late Frances Berrigan. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visiting Hour in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON, MA, on Thurs., Oct 17, beginning at 11 AM, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Help of Christians Church at Noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory to The Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 would be appreciated. Late US Army veteran. To share a memory of Michael, visit eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019