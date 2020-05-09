|
BINGEL, Michael J. Age 69, of Norwood, MA, succumbed to the COVID-19 virus on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Mike resided at the Charlwell House Nursing Home in Norwood for the last 6 years where they assisted him with his struggle with Early Onset Dementia.
Formerly of Needham and Boston, he was born on June 6th, 1950, to the late Walter and Abigail Bingel.
He is survived by his siblings, Walter J. Bingel, Jr. and Gloria of Derry, NH,Peg Hurley and Bob of Billerica, MA, Bob Bingel and Patty of Wrentham, MA, and many nieces and nephews. Mike served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War Era and traveled throughout the world during his tour of duty. He loved bringing home gifts from the many countries he visited. He later worked as a Draftsman in the Electronics Industry. Mike loved to go fishing and enjoyed hiking in New Hampshire. He was a Patriots and Red Sox Fan. He was well known for his sense of humor and his very infectious laughter.
The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to all the nurses and staff at the Charlwell House for all their kind and thoughtful care. A private Graveside Service will be held. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020