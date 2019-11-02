|
|
BLEHEEN, Michael J. Of Weymouth, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on November 1, 2019. Michael was a 39 year employee for the Boston Globe as a Truck Driver. He was proud serving his country with the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. Husband of Anne M. (Travers) Bleheen. Father of Michael Bleheen and his wife, Robin and Shaun Bleheen and his fiancee, Samantha Sumner, and the late Mark Bleheen. Grandpa of Michael, Bobby, Mackenzie, Paisley, Ivy, Alyssa, and Paige. Brother of Susan and Charlie Bartlett, Patricia Bleheen and Pete Mangino, Mary and Tom Kerwin, Virginia and Bob Santosuosso, Debbie and Paul Papay, Robert Bleheen, Thomas Bleheen, Timothy Bleheen, and the late John Bleheen and Janet Wynne. Nephew of Lorraine Shuck and Ruth McFetridge. Brother-in-law of Laurie Buchanen and Joe Travers. Stepson Tony Antonelli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Michael's Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, on Tuesday, November 5th, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Jamaica Plain Veteran's Medical Center, 150 S. Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130. Arrangements by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, WEYMOUTH. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019