1/1
MICHAEL J. CAPPUCCIO
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
CAPPUCCIO, Michael J. "Greeka" Of Stoneham, Sept. 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean (Goldsack) Cappuccio. Devoted father of Laura Williams and her husband Wesley, Michael Cappuccio and his wife Annette and Kristen Bardol and her former husband Henry. Loving grandfather of Ollie and Michael Williams and Ian and Shane Bardol. Dear brother of Mary Lou "LuLu" Phillips and her late husband Richard and the late Ernestine Wilcox and her late husband Richard. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Friday, September 25th from 4 pm to 7 pm in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St., (RT. 28) STONEHAM. Parking attendants and elevator available. Per MA regulations, face coverings must be worn while at the funeral home and not more than 40% capacity will be allowed in at one time. Please consider donations in memory of Michael to Dana/Farber's Jimmy Fund Tribute Program, 1 Harvard St., Brookline, MA 02146-9795. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, please visit www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories

781-438-2280

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Barile Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
781.438.2280
