CAPPUCCIO, Michael J. "Greeka" Of Stoneham, Sept. 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Jean (Goldsack) Cappuccio. Devoted father of Laura Williams and her husband Wesley, Michael Cappuccio and his wife Annette and Kristen Bardol and her former husband Henry. Loving grandfather of Ollie and Michael Williams and Ian and Shane Bardol. Dear brother of Mary Lou "LuLu" Phillips and her late husband Richard and the late Ernestine Wilcox and her late husband Richard. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Friday, September 25th from 4 pm to 7 pm in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St., (RT. 28) STONEHAM. Parking attendants and elevator available. Per MA regulations, face coverings must be worn while at the funeral home and not more than 40% capacity will be allowed in at one time. Please consider donations in memory of Michael to Dana/Farber's Jimmy Fund Tribute Program, 1 Harvard St., Brookline, MA 02146-9795. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, please visit www.barilefuneral.com
