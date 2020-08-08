|
CATARUZOLO, Michael J. Of Watertown, August 5, 2020. Age 79. Beloved husband of Patti W. (Stone) Cataruzolo. Loving father of Amy L. Houran & her husband Jim of Portland, ME & David S. Cataruzolo of Milton. Loving grandfather of Francesca & Stella Houran and Cameron & Mia Cataruzolo. Caring uncle of Pamela (Joseph) Corrado & Brenda (Peter) Scolaro. Visiting Hours in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Tuesday, August 11 from 4-8pm. Those over 60 & those with underlying health conditions may visit between 4-5pm, all others are invited to attend between 5-8pm. Due to the current precautions surrounding Covid-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. A private Funeral Mass & interment will be live-streamed for friends and family to watch at 10am Wed. Please visit www.macdonaldrockwell.com for the link to the live-stream service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mike's memory may be made to The Foundation Fighting Blindness www.fightingblindness.org MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020