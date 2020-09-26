CONNORS, Michael J. Jr. Lieutenant, Chelsea Fire, Dept., Retired Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, September 24th. Devoted husband for 50 years of Sally Ann (Janiak). Beloved father of Wendy Ann Capone and her husband Michael of Saugus and Michael John Connors, III of Revere. Brother of Jeanne Snow of Lowell, Judith Starke of Gardner, Daniel Connors of Everett, Kathleen Connors of TX, Patricia Foster of FL, Michelle Richard of Everett and the late Robert Connors. Cherished grandfather of Caitlyn Waynelovich and her husband John, Shannon Conley, Michael Capone, and Cassandra Connors. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Avenue, CHELSEA, on Wednesday, September 30th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Smith Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 5-7 PM. Services will conclude with interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Late Secretary-Treasurer Emeritus Chelsea Firefighters Local 937. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Chelsea Firefighters Relief Association, P.O. Box 505616, Chelsea, MA 02150. Smith Funeral Home617-889-1177