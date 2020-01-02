|
|
CZECHOWSKI, Michael J. Age 91, of Malden, January 1st. Beloved husband of Lillian (Wishoski) Czechowski. Father of Paul M. Czechowski of Malden. Brother of Loretta Keen of Florida and the late Edward and Irene Czechowski. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Michael was raised and educated in Dorchester. For many years he was the Bar Manager at the former Mike's Café on Highland Avenue in Malden. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Elks Lodge, the Eagles Club and the Knights of Columbus, all in Malden. He was also a member of the Polish Krakowiak Dance Club in Dorchester. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Tuesday, January 7th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, January 6th from 4-8 PM. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 8 Summer St., Woburn, MA 01801. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020