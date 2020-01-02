Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-0486
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
600 Pleasant St.
Malden, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Malden, MA
View Map
MICHAEL J. CZECHOWSKI

MICHAEL J. CZECHOWSKI Obituary
CZECHOWSKI, Michael J. Age 91, of Malden, January 1st. Beloved husband of Lillian (Wishoski) Czechowski. Father of Paul M. Czechowski of Malden. Brother of Loretta Keen of Florida and the late Edward and Irene Czechowski. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Michael was raised and educated in Dorchester. For many years he was the Bar Manager at the former Mike's Café on Highland Avenue in Malden. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Elks Lodge, the Eagles Club and the Knights of Columbus, all in Malden. He was also a member of the Polish Krakowiak Dance Club in Dorchester. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Tuesday, January 7th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, January 6th from 4-8 PM. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 8 Summer St., Woburn, MA 01801. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020
