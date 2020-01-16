Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's Chapel
Resources
MICHAEL J. DEMPSEY Ph.D.

MICHAEL J. DEMPSEY Ph.D. Obituary
DEMPSEY, Michael J. PhD Of West Roxbury and Harwich, passed away on January 3, 2020. Beloved son of the late James and Marion (Myers) Dempsey. Beloved cousin and friend of many. Longtime History and Philosophy Teacher and Chair of the Social Studies Department at Catholic Memorial School. Graduate of Catholic Memorial 1975, Catholic University (Bachelor's Degree), Harvard University (Master's Degree), Providence College, PhD. He was also worked as an assistant professor at Boston College and Emmanuel College. Visiting Hours will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Monday, January 20th, from 3-6pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 21st, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Chapel at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to Catholic Memorial School, 235 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
