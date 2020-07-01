|
|
DEPROFIO, Michael J. Of Bluffton, SC, formerly of Waltham, June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Joanne (O'Reilly) DeProfio. Father of Peter J. DeProfio of Mendon and Christine M. Arthur (Sam) of Hopedale. Son of Phyllis (Murphy) DeProfio of Waltham and the late Peter J. DeProfio. Grandfather of Deven and Cedric Arthur and Andrew Gabbard. Great-grandfather of Scarlett Gabbard. Brother of Steven DeProfio (Marie) of Waltham, Susan Fisher (Dale) of Gardner and Sally Chairolanza (Paul) of Mansfield. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Calling hours for Mike will be held in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, July 2nd from 4 to 7 p.m. (Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions are welcome to visit from 4 to 5 p.m. and others from 5 to 7 p.m.) His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. For complete obituary, guest book and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2020