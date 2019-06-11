DeSTEPHANO, Michael J. Age 62, passed away peacefully, June 10, 2019 surrounded by those he loved. Michael was unable to overcome an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer, despite his valiant efforts for a positive outcome. He was the son of Stanley and Rose (Terrasi). He is survived by his life's partner, Katharine A. Becker, his Agawam Family: Travis Connor, his wife Marlo and their children Austin and Shane; Kristen Laudato, her husband James and their children Haley, Ryan and Mia; his brother Edmumd and his wife Paula and his nephew Edmund and his wife Courtney and their daughter Lucilla; his nephews Joshua, his wife Lisa, and many cousins, especially James Terrasi, Charles Walker and Paul Girolamo who were brothers to him. Visiting Hours Thursday, June 13, from 4-8pm in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON. Funeral Mass Friday at 10:30AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton. Burial is private. Michael requests that no flowers be sent. Your support of the Kids Kicking Cancer Program will be a more meaningful gesture by giving hope and support to children who are addressing the same issues as he did, but at an age and time when they should not. kidskickingcancer.org Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com



