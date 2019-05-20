|
|
DiMARZIO, Michael J. Of Tewksbury, May 18. Beloved husband of Karen L. (Anderson), and dear father of Michael J. of MD, and Anthony of NC. Proud grandfather of Aisha, Emily, and Noah DiMarzio. Dear brother of Helen Prive, Elaine DiMarzio, Diane Hendershott, Anita Conti, and Daniel, James, and Edward DiMarzio. Visiting Hours Friday, 4-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM, followed by a Funeral Service at 8 pm. Interment will be private. Donations to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home
www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019