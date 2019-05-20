Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service Inc Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service Inc Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Folsom Funeral Service Inc Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL DIMARZIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. DIMARZIO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MICHAEL J. DIMARZIO Obituary
DiMARZIO, Michael J. Of Tewksbury, May 18. Beloved husband of Karen L. (Anderson), and dear father of Michael J. of MD, and Anthony of NC. Proud grandfather of Aisha, Emily, and Noah DiMarzio. Dear brother of Helen Prive, Elaine DiMarzio, Diane Hendershott, Anita Conti, and Daniel, James, and Edward DiMarzio. Visiting Hours Friday, 4-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM, followed by a Funeral Service at 8 pm. Interment will be private. Donations to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guestbook please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home

www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now