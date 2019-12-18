|
DOOGAN, Michael J. BPD Of West Roxbury, Dec. 17th. Devoted husband of the late Karen Marie (Shea) Doogan. Loving father of Colleen Kiesel & her wife Samantha, Michael J. Doogan, Jr. and his partner Alexander Grant, Bridget Mary Doogan & her fiance Brendan Maciejko, Kathleen Alice Doogan & her partner Brandon Gonzalez and Liam Patrick Doogan and his partner Ashley Gomez, all of West Roxbury. Beloved son of Maureen (Grennon) and the late William E. Doogan. Brother of William E. Doogan, III & his wife Annette, Kevin & his wife Margie, Maureen McCabe & her husband John and Brenda and her husband Michael Norton. Loved by many nieces & nephews.
Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, West Roxbury, Saturday, at 10am. Relatives & friends invited. Visiting Hours at the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, 4-8 pm. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Cops for Kids Cancer, P.O. Box 850956, Braintree, MA 02185. Guestbook at
www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 2019