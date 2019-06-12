Boston Globe Obituaries
MICHAEL J. ELLSWORTH Sr.

MICHAEL J. ELLSWORTH Sr. Obituary
ELLSWORTH, Michael J. Sr. Age 66, fondly known as "Ellzy" and "Ducky," formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019. Michael was the devoted father of Michael J. Ellsworth, Jr. & his wife Amanda of Woburn, Daniel A. Ellsworth & his wife Candice of Townsend and stepdaughter Shannon Parker of Billerica. Grandfather to two beautiful granddaughters Madison Rose and Teagan May Ellsworth of Townsend. Cherished son of the late Nelson and Rosemarie (Pitelli) Ellsworth, dear brother of Robin Micu & her husband David of Bedford, loving uncle of Leah and David Micu. Michael is also survived by his former wife and friend Lisa Charbonneau of Billerica as well as many cousins and close friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Friday, June 15th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the Ascend Hospice, 100 Locke Dr., Marlborough, MA 01752. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019
