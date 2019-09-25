|
|
FIORILLO, Michael J. Age 82, of North Andover, MA, son of Monica and Salvatore Fiorillo, and beloved husband of Tomasina (Zambello) Fiorillo, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. In addition to his devoted wife, he is survived by his daughter, Michelle Healy and her husband Thomas of Newport, RI, his son, Michael, Jr. and his wife Kimberley of Scarborough, ME, and his daughter, Denise Meehan and her husband John of Somerset, MA. Cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Christian, Olivia, Jake, Nicholas, and Lindsay. Michael is survived by his sisters, Marianne Grady Calkins of Florida, Theresa Brown of Connecticut, and his brother Louis and wife Justine of Michigan. Dear brother-in-law of Marianne and Bruce Michaud of North Andover, MA, and brother-in-law of Frank Zambello of Malden, MA. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, on Monday, September 30th, 2019, at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Michael's Eternal Life at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 9am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Michael's family at the funeral home on Sunday, September 29th, 2019, from 3 to 7pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be private at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at MichaelJFox.org and Merrimack Valley Hospice Care, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. For information, directions, and to leave an online condolence www.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome. Barile Family Funeral Home
Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories
781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019