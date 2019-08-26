|
FULCO, Michael J. Sr. Of Chelsea, on August 23, Beloved husband of 50 years to Margaret "Peggy" (Lee) Fulco of Chelsea. Devoted father of Paul A. Rustigian of Saugus, Michael J. Fulco, Jr. of Winthrop, Daniel T. Rustigian of Chelsea, Tina L. Chadwick of Winter Haven, FL, Richard Rustigian of Everett, and Lisa A. Barton of Newton, NH, as well as Charles Michael Joseph Rustigian, who he raised as his beloved son. Loving son of the late Calogero and Carmella (Lazzaro) Fulco. Dear brother of Josephine Vitale and Grace Navarro of Chelsea and the late Charles, Salvatore, Frank and Jennie Fulco, Domenica Medige and Lena Stec; and devoted brother-in-law to Carol Powell and the late Virginia Fulco, Anthony "Tony" Stec, Robert Vitale, Pat "Nicky" Navarro, Helen Fulco and Rosalie Fulco. Also survived by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many cherished nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Friday, August 30, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by Services at 6:00 p.m. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019