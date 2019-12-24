Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
2254 Massachusetts Ave.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
MICHAEL J. GLAVIN Obituary
GLAVIN, Michael J. Of Malden, December 22, 2019. Beloved longtime companion of Wendy M. Souza and devoted father of Kayley Glavin. Loving brother of Kim Glavin, her longtime companion, Robert Long, of York, ME and Patricia Glavin of Cambridge. Son-in-law of Carole Souza of Malden and further survived by his godson, Patrick Farino. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., CAMBRIDGE, Monday, December 30th, at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. John's Church, 2254 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, December 29th, from 4 thru 8 PM. Services will conclude with Burial at Cambridge Cemetery. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019
