Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL GRACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. GRACE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL J. GRACE Obituary
GRACE, Michael J. Of Hyde Park, formerly of Dorchester, May 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan L. (Laurenti). Loving father of Lauren and her husband Joseph Keaveney of Westwood and Timothy and his wife Amanda Grace of TN. Cherished grandfather of Grace, Conor, and Caitlin. Devoted brother of the late Gertrude Fein. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in memory of Michael to the Hyde Park Food Pantry. Former director of Human Resources, City of Boston Inspectional Services Dept. Founding member of the 27th Lancers of Revere and active member of the Boston Crusaders Alumni Corps. Retired Major in the MA National Guard. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Funeral Services will remain private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -