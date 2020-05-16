|
|
GRACE, Michael J. Of Hyde Park, formerly of Dorchester, May 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan L. (Laurenti). Loving father of Lauren and her husband Joseph Keaveney of Westwood and Timothy and his wife Amanda Grace of TN. Cherished grandfather of Grace, Conor, and Caitlin. Devoted brother of the late Gertrude Fein. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in memory of Michael to the Hyde Park Food Pantry. Former director of Human Resources, City of Boston Inspectional Services Dept. Founding member of the 27th Lancers of Revere and active member of the Boston Crusaders Alumni Corps. Retired Major in the MA National Guard. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Funeral Services will remain private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020