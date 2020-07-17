Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for MICHAEL HARTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. HARTE

MICHAEL J. HARTE Obituary
HARTE, Michael J. Of Wellesley, July 17, 2020. Born in Corrigeenablike, Co. Sligo, Ireland. Beloved husband of the late Mary "Theresa" (nee Gavin) Harte. Devoted father of Brenda M. Waters and her husband Joseph of Quincy and Michelle L. Harte of Weymouth. Grandfather of Meaghan, Sean, and Kyle Waters. Brother of Walter Harte of Dublin, Ireland and the late Mary Grey, Bridie Keavney, Sr. Nora Harte, and Peggy Meehan. Brother-in-law of Nancy and Dave Sanford of Wellesley, Kathleen and David O'Keefe of Cork, Ireland, and Moira Harte of Dublin, Ireland. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michael was a retired employee of Raytheon Co., and a Korean War Veteran, U.S. Army. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. Interment in Glenwood Cemetery, South Natick. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Michael's memory to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
