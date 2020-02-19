|
HENNESSEY, Michael J. Of Hyde Park, Feb 17. Beloved father of Michael J., II of Hyde Park, and proud grandfather of Michael J., III. Dear brother of the late Jerry Hennessey, and Daniel Hennessey. Visiting Hours Sat., 10 to noon, at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM, followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Pius X Church, 101 Wolcott St., Milton, at 12:30 pm. Interment will be private. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020