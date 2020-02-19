Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Pius X Church
101 Wolcott St.
Milton, MA
MICHAEL J. HENNESSEY Obituary
HENNESSEY, Michael J. Of Hyde Park, Feb 17. Beloved father of Michael J., II of Hyde Park, and proud grandfather of Michael J., III. Dear brother of the late Jerry Hennessey, and Daniel Hennessey. Visiting Hours Sat., 10 to noon, at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM, followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Pius X Church, 101 Wolcott St., Milton, at 12:30 pm. Interment will be private. For directions, obituary and guestbook, please visit Funeral Home website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020
