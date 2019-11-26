Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGaffigan Funeral Home
37 Main St
Pepperell, MA 01463
(978) 433-2100
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Alpine Grove
19 S. Depot Rd.
Hollis, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL HORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. HORGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL J. HORGAN Obituary
HORGAN, Michael J. Of Pepperell, formerly of Lynn. November 24, 2019. Michael lived 66 years to spread joy among his friends and family and everyone he met. He was a dedicated son to his mother Ann (Alexander) Horgan and his deceased father, Bill Horgan. Michael shared a special relationship with his brother Bob Horgan and his sister-in-law Pam of Atkinson, NH; and his sister Laurie Masiello and his brother-in-law John of Pepperell. Michael shared his love of Salem Willows, Edaville Railroad, the Wizard of Oz, and stories, movies and field trips with his niece Amanda Horgan, and his nephews, Alex Horgan, Robbie Horgan, CJ Masiello and his wife Robyn, and Greg Masiello and his wife Jen. Michael is sadly missed by his grandnephews Jay and Bryant Masiello of Townsend, and Brian Masiello and his grandniece Emily Masiello of Pepperell. One of the special joys in Michael's life was being an uncle to this lively bunch. Michael is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Michael's Life at Alpine Grove, 19 S. Depot Rd., Hollis, NH on Sunday, December 1st from 1pm to 5pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Michael's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or at www.diabetes.org/donate Arrangements entrusted to the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., PEPPERELL, MA. Please see

www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online guestbook.

L;
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McGaffigan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -