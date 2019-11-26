|
HORGAN, Michael J. Of Pepperell, formerly of Lynn. November 24, 2019. Michael lived 66 years to spread joy among his friends and family and everyone he met. He was a dedicated son to his mother Ann (Alexander) Horgan and his deceased father, Bill Horgan. Michael shared a special relationship with his brother Bob Horgan and his sister-in-law Pam of Atkinson, NH; and his sister Laurie Masiello and his brother-in-law John of Pepperell. Michael shared his love of Salem Willows, Edaville Railroad, the Wizard of Oz, and stories, movies and field trips with his niece Amanda Horgan, and his nephews, Alex Horgan, Robbie Horgan, CJ Masiello and his wife Robyn, and Greg Masiello and his wife Jen. Michael is sadly missed by his grandnephews Jay and Bryant Masiello of Townsend, and Brian Masiello and his grandniece Emily Masiello of Pepperell. One of the special joys in Michael's life was being an uncle to this lively bunch. Michael is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Michael's Life at Alpine Grove, 19 S. Depot Rd., Hollis, NH on Sunday, December 1st from 1pm to 5pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Michael's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or at www.diabetes.org/donate Arrangements entrusted to the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., PEPPERELL, MA. Please see
