|
|
HUGHES, Michael J. Of Weymouth, passed away at home, June 16th. Beloved husband of Albania Hughes. Son of Joseph and Margaret Hughes of Weymouth. Father of Heather Tkacz of Buzzards Bay, Christopher Hughes of Western, MA, and Derek Hughes of Dexter, NY. Brother of Joseph Hughes of Natick, Catherine Black of NC, Brian Hughes of Weymouth, and Elizabeth Hughes of OR. Also survived by 8 grandchildren. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Thursday morning at 10. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday morning prior to the mass from 8:30 - 9:30am. Burial VA National Cemetery, Bourne, Thursday afternoon at 1:45pm. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Era. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019