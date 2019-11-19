|
KEARNS, Michael J. Of Rockland, MA, 51 years old, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Michael was born September 16, 1968 in Boston, MA. He graduated from Milton High School in 1987. In Michael's memory, donations can be made in c/o Andrew Kearns Benefit Account at Rockland Trust at 288 Union Street in Rockland, MA 02370 or any branch location.
Michael is survived by his loving Wife, Susan Kearns (Crawford) of Rockland. Devoted father of Andrew Kearns, Ryan McCosker & Kaitlyn McCosker. Cherished son of, John "Jack" and Nancy (Peterson) Kearns of Milton and the late Eileen Patricia Kearns. Brother of Jack and his wife Colleen Kearns, Steven and his wife Bridget, Eileen and her husband Steve Friedland and Brenda and her husband Chris Green. Stepbrother of Stephen, Charlie, Michael & Chris Peterson and families. Son-in law of Mary Crawford and the late William Crawford of Abington. Michael will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.
The Kearns Family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Michael's life in The Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union St., ROCKLAND on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 9:00 AM in The Saint Bridget's Church in Abington. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019