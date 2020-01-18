|
LACK, Michael J. Of Boston, and Little Compton, RI, Thursday at age 75. Michael practiced law in Boston for more than 50 years, and loved to walk the streets from his home in Back Bay to his law office at Old City Hall on School Street. Son of the late Ruth (Bernstein) and Judge Harry M. Lack, he was born in Providence, RI, grew up in Everett, and resided in Cambridge, before moving with his beloved wife, Marjorie (Twigg), to Boston more than 30 years ago. A graduate of Deerfield Academy and the University of New Hampshire, he received law degrees from Boston University and Harvard, and specialized in family law and investments. Michael was a founder of the firm Lack & Cogan of Boston. In the past, he also practiced in Rhode Island, where he and Marjorie, who were inseparable, had a second home in a 150-year-old farm house they lovingly and meticulously restored in the Adamsville section of Little Compton. A voracious reader and consumer of news, Michael loved long conversations over dinner with his wife and friends, tennis, and travel to London, Paris, Montreal, and Miami Beach. Marjorie also introduced him to the challenge and joy of sharing life with their pet cats. Besides his wife, he is survived by a brother, James Lack of Boston. Burial will be private. A Memorial Service will be held April 28, at 11 a.m., in Bigelow Chapel at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. Donations in Michael's memory may be made to the MGH Cancer Center Priorities Fund, care of Development Office, Massachusetts General Hospital, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. To send an online condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020