Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eulalia's Church
50 Ridge St.
Winchester, MA
Interment
Following Services
Wildwood Cemetery
WINCHESTER, MA
MICHAEL J. LANNAN Obituary
LANNAN, Michael J. Died unexpectedly on November 5, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was a 2004 graduate of Winchester High School where he played golf, hockey and tennis. He was employed at Lannan Chevrolet in Woburn and most recently as an electrician at Bokuniewicz Electrical. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and country music. He leaves behind the love of his life, his son Luke, his parents Michael and Paula (Palumbo), his sister Kelly and husband Brendan, his brother Kevin and fianc?e Heather, as well as many loving uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. A funeral will be held at the St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester on Saturday, November 9 th at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment immediately following at Wildwood Cemetery, WINCHESTER. Arrangements under the direction of Lane Funeral Home, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michael's memory to a . Please visit lanefuneral.com for online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019
