Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Puritan Lawn Cemetery
LANZA, Michael J. "Mike" Of The Villages, FL, formerly of the North End, Peabody, and Somerville, passed away January 3, 2017, at home under the care of hospice, his wife and two of our sons, Patrick and James. Beloved husband of Maureen (Doody) Lanza, and brother to Jacqueline (Jackie) and her husband, William Gorman. Loving father to Patrick Lanza of Melrose, James Lanza of Somerville, Matthew Lanza of San Francisco, and Johnny Lanza O'Toole and his wife Cheryl of Hamilton. Grandfather of Ryan, Evan, Kaitlyn and Shannon. Mike is preceded in death by his son, Michael (Irish) Lanza, Jr., who passed away on January 3rd, 2015. There will be a Graveside Service for Mike at Puritan Lawn Cemetery at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
