LARIANO, Michael J. Sr. Husband of the late Constance C. (Amero), passed away peacefully in Rockport, MA on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the age of 93. Michael was born on April 1, 1927 in East Boston, MA. He graduated from Boston College High School in 1945. Soon after graduation in 1946, Michael joined the United States Army and served his country honorably. He was a true patriot who demonstrated his love of country for the remainder of his life. Michael was the co-owner of Adorne Dry Cleaners and Custom Draperies in Medford, MA and managed his business until he was 80 years old. Michael serviced and enjoyed his many customers and friends, always with a smile and a warm heart.
Michael and his wife Connie (Amero) raised their family in Stoneham, MA from 1963 through 2003. They happily returned to Cape Ann in 2003 and he resided in Rockport, MA, until his passing in 2020. Michael's greatest joy in life was his family and he surrounded his wife and children with love and kindness.
Michael is survived by his devoted children, his son Michael Lariano, Jr. of Rockport; his daughter Susan Brunelle of Dracut; his son Deane Pomeroy and his wife Janice of Albuquerque, NM and his grandson Daniel Brunelle of Dracut. Michael was predeceased by his parents John and Mary Lariano and by his sisters Evelyn Perry and Josephine Lariano.
Because of the covid-19 concerns, his service and burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane, Gloucester, MA 01930. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. GLOUCESTER, MA and online condolences may be given at:
www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020