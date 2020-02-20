|
MANGIACOTTI, Michael J. Sr. Age 78, of Brockton, died February 18, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of Gert (Carey) Mangiacotti for 53 years.
He attended Mission Church High School, graduating in 1960. At Mission, he served as Class President and excelled in sports. In 2018, Mike was inducted into the Xaverian Brothers High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his achievements at Mission. He was known as "Mr. Mission."
In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by his two sons Michael Mangiacotti, Jr. and Marc Mangiacotti and his wife Kerri. He was the grandfather of Brock and Emma Mangiacotti and brother of Daniel Mangiacotti, Mary Petroski, Regina McConoghy and the late Margaret, Gerard and Joseph Mangiacotti.
Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (rte. 123), BROCKTON, on Sunday, 2-6pm. The procession will gather at the Funeral Home on Monday at 9:30am for a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, at 10:30am. Burial in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Xaverian Brothers High School, in care of Mission Church High School Scholarship Fund, 800 Clapboardtree St., Westwood, MA 02090. Please mention "In Memory of Mike Mangiacotti" in the comments section. For online condolences and directions, please visit conleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020