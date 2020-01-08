|
MONAHAN, Michael J. "Mike" Age 79, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Shrewsbury Nursing Home.
He leaves his wife of 56 years, Virginia J. (May) Monahan; two sons, Michael G. Monahan and his wife Kristen of Tewksbury, MA, and Timothy G. Monahan and his wife Karen of West Palm Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Michael G. Monahan, Kathryn T. Monahan, Jonah Monahan and Shawnessy Monahan; a sister, Kathleen Monahan Murphy and her husband John of Pensacola, FL. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, James Monahan.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Michael's family on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4-7 pm, in the Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 648 Main Street, SHREWSBURY. His Funeral will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from the Funeral Home, with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Burial with military honors will take place in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ,
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020