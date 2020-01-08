Boston Globe Obituaries
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
640 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA
View Map
MICHAEL J. MONAHAN


1940 - 2020
MONAHAN, Michael J. "Mike" Age 79, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Shrewsbury Nursing Home.

He leaves his wife of 56 years, Virginia J. (May) Monahan; two sons, Michael G. Monahan and his wife Kristen of Tewksbury, MA, and Timothy G. Monahan and his wife Karen of West Palm Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Michael G. Monahan, Kathryn T. Monahan, Jonah Monahan and Shawnessy Monahan; a sister, Kathleen Monahan Murphy and her husband John of Pensacola, FL. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, James Monahan.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Michael's family on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4-7 pm, in the Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 648 Main Street, SHREWSBURY. His Funeral will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from the Funeral Home, with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Burial with military honors will take place in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ,

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020
