ATTY. MICHAEL J. NOFERI
1943 - 2020-10-24
NOFERI, Atty. Michael J. Age 77, died Saturday, October 24 at Milford Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband to Geraldine (Pilla) Noferi; father to Jennifer Brown and her husband, Zachary, and Matthew and his wife, Lauren (Murray) Noferi. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Memorial Funeral Home in MILFORD, MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com Edwards Memorial Funeral Home Milford MA

View the online memorial for Atty. Michael J. NOFERI


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
October 26, 2020
Hearing about Mike's passing is really sad news. My mind is full of special memories of the all the great times I shared with Mike more than 55 years ago. Mike was my buddy and my Best Man. My sincere condolences go to Geri and Mike's family. I'm sure he will be missed. Rest in Peace my old friend.
George Meade
Friend
