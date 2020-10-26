NOFERI, Atty. Michael J. Age 77, died Saturday, October 24 at Milford Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband to Geraldine (Pilla) Noferi; father to Jennifer Brown and her husband, Zachary, and Matthew and his wife, Lauren (Murray) Noferi. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Memorial Funeral Home in MILFORD, MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com
