Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
781-595-1492
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Swampscott, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL NOONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. NOONE Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL J. NOONE Jr. Obituary
NOONE, Michael J. Jr. At 44 years old, of Swampscott, died unexpectedly on July 16, 2019 at Salem Hospital. Michael loved teaching. He was proud to be a teacher at Melrose High School and to be a part of the Social Studies Department, Beloved husband of Sara L. (Woods) Noone. He was born in Lynn, the son of Kathleen and Stephen Danahy of Swampscott and the late Michael J. Noone, Sr. he is survived by his son Michael Stephen Noone; his sisters, Amy Symes and her husband Michael of Weymouth, Stefani Buonopane and her husband Paul of Swampscott; his sister-in-law Kerry Hill and her husband Bert of Winthrop; his maternal grandmother Jennie Burke of Swampscott; and mother-in-law Kathleen Conroy of Marblehead. He also leaves his nieces, Laura, Hannah, Felicity, Norah, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. Funeral Services for Michael will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rte. 1A), LYNN followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott at 10:00 AM, and burial in Swampscott Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours are on Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his son, Michael Stephen Noone, Citizens Bank, 500 Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA 01907. Directions and guestbook at www.Solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solimine Funeral Homes
Download Now