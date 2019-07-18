NOONE, Michael J. Jr. At 44 years old, of Swampscott, died unexpectedly on July 16, 2019 at Salem Hospital. Michael loved teaching. He was proud to be a teacher at Melrose High School and to be a part of the Social Studies Department, Beloved husband of Sara L. (Woods) Noone. He was born in Lynn, the son of Kathleen and Stephen Danahy of Swampscott and the late Michael J. Noone, Sr. he is survived by his son Michael Stephen Noone; his sisters, Amy Symes and her husband Michael of Weymouth, Stefani Buonopane and her husband Paul of Swampscott; his sister-in-law Kerry Hill and her husband Bert of Winthrop; his maternal grandmother Jennie Burke of Swampscott; and mother-in-law Kathleen Conroy of Marblehead. He also leaves his nieces, Laura, Hannah, Felicity, Norah, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends. Funeral Services for Michael will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (Rte. 1A), LYNN followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Swampscott at 10:00 AM, and burial in Swampscott Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours are on Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his son, Michael Stephen Noone, Citizens Bank, 500 Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA 01907. Directions and guestbook at www.Solimine.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2019