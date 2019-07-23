O'BRIEN, Lt. Col. Michael J., USAR (Ret.) Age 68, of Falmouth, MA, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Nathalie (Sweeney) and William J. O'Brien; survived by his adored wife Susan (Williams), his daughter Kathleen Costello and her husband Christopher of Winchester, MA, his son Michael and his wife Tricia (Fitzgibbon) of Winchester, MA, his siblings William (Jay) and his wife Barbara, Gerard and his wife Susan, Christopher and his wife Mary-Kate, Anne Marie (Gluck) and her husband David and Patrick and his wife Patricia and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was the best "Grampa" to his adoring grandchildren, Sam, Hayley, Jack, and Georgia Costello, and Michael J. O'Brien III, Teddy, Quinn, and Vivian Rose O'Brien. Visiting Hours will be held from 4-7pm on Thursday, July 25 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 584 West Falmouth Hwy. (Route 28A), WEST FALMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, July 26 at St. Joseph Chapel, 33 Millfield Street, Woods Hole, MA. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Flags for Vets SFC Jared C. Monti Foundation.com. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason FH West Falmouth - 508.540.4172 Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019