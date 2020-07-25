|
|
O'BRIEN, Michael J. Of Medford. Peacefully passed on July 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 60 years to Estrella (Garrido). Loving father of Meg Gilmore and her husband Bill of Lynnfield, Myra Chisholm and her husband Ted of Marlborough, and Mark O'Brien and his wife Gigi of Shrewsbury. Proud 'Grandpa' of Alexa and Ryan Gilmore, Brian, Mark, and Steven Chisholm, and Fiona O'Brien. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Michael worked for over 25 years as a chemical engineer for the Federal Government, Environmental Protection Agency. Longtime member of the K of C, 11628 St. Raphael's in Medford, and a devoted parishioner and volunteer at St. Raphael Parish in Medford. Late Korean Conflict Army Veteran. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford on Tuesday at 12PM. Military Honors to follow. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, and practice social distancing when greeting the family. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to Knights of Columbus, 11628 St. Raphael, 507 High Street, Medford, MA 02155. We encourage family and friends to visit www.keefefuneralhome.com to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020