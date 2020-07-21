|
PARENT, Michael J. Age 55, of Wilmington, July 13, 2020. Beloved son of Roger Parent and his wife Elaine of Hudson, NH, and Judy (Long) High and her late husband Harvey of Maine. Father of Matthew Parent of Wilmington. Brother of Edmond Parent of Billerica, Patricia Urquhart and her husband Ross of Derry, NH, John High and his wife Hope of Ellsworth, ME, Pamela Calcia of Sorrento, ME, and the late Brenda Audet. Uncle of Samantha Bondurant, Craig Urquhart and his wife Alexis, Keith Urquhart, Marissa Urquhart, Brittany High, Shelby Holms, Grace High, Segieo Calcia and Sophia Calcia. Due to the current health pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements by the Dello Russo - Cavanaugh Funeral Service of WILMINGTON. For a complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2020