Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4476
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL PARENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL J. PARENT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL J. PARENT Obituary
PARENT, Michael J. Age 55, of Wilmington, July 13, 2020. Beloved son of Roger Parent and his wife Elaine of Hudson, NH, and Judy (Long) High and her late husband Harvey of Maine. Father of Matthew Parent of Wilmington. Brother of Edmond Parent of Billerica, Patricia Urquhart and her husband Ross of Derry, NH, John High and his wife Hope of Ellsworth, ME, Pamela Calcia of Sorrento, ME, and the late Brenda Audet. Uncle of Samantha Bondurant, Craig Urquhart and his wife Alexis, Keith Urquhart, Marissa Urquhart, Brittany High, Shelby Holms, Grace High, Segieo Calcia and Sophia Calcia. Due to the current health pandemic, funeral services will be private. Arrangements by the Dello Russo - Cavanaugh Funeral Service of WILMINGTON. For a complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Wilmington - Medford - Woburn
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -