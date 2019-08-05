|
|
PASZAK, Michael J. Of West Roxbury, on August 3, 2019, Beloved husband of the late Victoria (Eddington) and devoted father of Rebecca Stethem and her husband David, Rosanne Lane and her husband Joseph, and Kristy Paszak and her partner John Dauphinais. Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Tyler, Justin, Ava Jean, Jenna Mae, Allison and Jayden. Devoted brother of Carol Cowles and her husband David and Pat Iyer. Loving nephew of Adeline Muzyka and her late husband Fred. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, from 4-6pm and Thursday morning at 9am followed by a Requiem Service in the funeral home at 10am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 24 Orchard Hill Rd., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For direction's and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2019