1/1
DEPUTY CHIEF MICHAEL J. (RET. WFD) QUINN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DEPUTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUINN, Deputy Chief Michael J. (Ret. WFD) Of Harvard, formerly of Waltham, October 7, 2020. Husband of Karen L. (Quagliozzi) Quinn. Father of Michael J. Quinn, Jr. (Tricia) of Marlborough, Matthew J. Quinn (Melissa) of Canton and Timothy H. Quinn (Christine) of Attleborough. Step-father of Ryan M. Quirk of Vientiane, Laos and Emily J. Quirk (Patrick Corcoran) of Merrimack, NH. Brother of Mark Quinn of Newburyport. Also survived by nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews and by Frank Lauro, Jr. of Fitchburg whom he considered a son. Family and friends will honor and remember Michael's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, October 12th from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham at 10 a.m. Those unable to attend may view by visiting http://distantlink.com/joyce.html at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13th. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in his name may be made to the Waltham Gridiron Foundation, 59 Rosewood Drive, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved