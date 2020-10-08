QUINN, Deputy Chief Michael J. (Ret. WFD) Of Harvard, formerly of Waltham, October 7, 2020. Husband of Karen L. (Quagliozzi) Quinn. Father of Michael J. Quinn, Jr. (Tricia) of Marlborough, Matthew J. Quinn (Melissa) of Canton and Timothy H. Quinn (Christine) of Attleborough. Step-father of Ryan M. Quirk of Vientiane, Laos and Emily J. Quirk (Patrick Corcoran) of Merrimack, NH. Brother of Mark Quinn of Newburyport. Also survived by nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews and by Frank Lauro, Jr. of Fitchburg whom he considered a son. Family and friends will honor and remember Michael's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, October 12th from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham at 10 a.m. Those unable to attend may view by visiting http://distantlink.com/joyce.html
at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13th. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in his name may be made to the Waltham Gridiron Foundation, 59 Rosewood Drive, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com