SCANLAN, Michael J. Of Jamaica Plain, Feb. 16th. Husband of Janet E. (Murray) Scanlan. Son of the late Thomas and Mary (Kelly) Scanlan. Father of Kelleigh McCarthy of Scituate and her fiance Richard Seeley of Richmond, JoAnne and her husband Brian Oberacker of Walpole, Beth Kelly and her husband Adam of Roslindale, Michael Scanlan, Jr. of Dorchester and David Scanlan and his wife Fabi of Chestnuthill. Brother of Joseph Scanlan, Eileen Padua, Sr. Julie Scanlan and the late Kevin, Dennis and Thomas Scanlan and Patsy Glynn. Grandfather of Sean, Andrew, Mary, Christi, Jordan, DJ, Sydnee, JP, TY and Skye. Son-in-law of James and the late Louise Murray. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, Feb. 24th at St. Thomas Acquinas Church, 97 South St., Jamaica Plain at 10:30am. Relatives and friends invited. By request, everybody is kindly asked to go directly to the church, not the Funeral Home.
Michael was a late Boston retired firefighter and the late proprietor of Family Chimney Sweep of Boston.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Mike, please tell someone you love them today!
Arrangements by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, JAMAICA PLAIN. [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020