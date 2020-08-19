|
SULLIVAN, Michael J. "Mickey" 1959 - 2020 Passed away on August 7th in Orlando, FL from cardiac arrest. Originally from Brockton, MA, he moved to Boston in his teen years. Some eighteen months ago, due to a fire at his apartment, he moved to Orlando to live with his cousin, Anne. He became well known and loved for his DJ skills and personality as he developed his craft at Boston's most treasured gay clubs. Mickey worked for Boston University as a Senior Security Assistant Officer of Housing for 17 years and was a Vice-President for his union at Local 2324. Mickey leaves a sister, Deb Allaire of Brockton, MA, a brother Dan Sullivan of Bridgewater, MA, several nieces and a nephew and many friends. No Services. More at: MickeySullivan.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020