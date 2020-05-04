|
|
THOMAS, Michael J. Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully May 2, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of 59 years to the late Antonette "Nan" (Bochichio). Devoted father of Michelle Worth of Roslindale, Michael J., Jr. of Roslindale, Marlene Sellitto of Medway and Mitchell of West Roxbury. Loving "Papa" of seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Devoted son of the late John and Lillian (Sarofine) Thomas. Dear brother of Lorraine Byda of Dover and Maureen Valentino of West Roxbury. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Late Navy Veteran Korean War and founder of the first sight-seeing trolley tour company in Boston. The family would like to thank the staff at the Medway Country Manor for the exceptional care and respect they provided to Michael during this difficult time. Funeral services are private at this time, but a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Our Lady of the Cedars of Lebanon Church, Jamaica Plain in the coming months when restrictions on large gatherings has been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020