YOUNG, Michael J. Of Woburn, unexpectedly, October 30th, at the age of sixty-one. Loving husband of Joanne R. (Scalley) Young. Beloved son of Elaine (Hallion) Young of Woburn and the late James H. Young. Cherished father of Colleen Young Marineau, her husband Jay of ME, Michael Young, Jr., his wife Courtney of Westford, Scott Young of Melrose and Allison Young of Methuen. Dear brother of Kevin Young, his wife Katherine of Woburn, Karen Shaw, her husband Douglas of Lexington, Carolyn Rosa, her husband Michael of Woburn, James H. Young, Jr., his wife Margaret of CT, Paul Young, his wife Jennifer of NH and Amy Elliot, her husband Derek of Woburn. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, Mon., Nov. 4th at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn at 10. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours at the Funeral Home, Sun., from 2-6 p.m. Remembrances may be made in Mike's memory to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, 217 Landing Rd., Westbrook, ME 04092. 781-933-0400 www.lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019