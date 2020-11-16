BARRESI, Michael James Of North Grafton, November 9, 2020. Devoted father of Dylan Barresi of North Grafton. Beloved son of Robert Barresi, Sr. and Jeannette Barresi (Leone) of Natick. Dear brother of Christine Cashman and her fiancé William Kirk of Charlton, Robert Barresi, Jr. and his wife Diana of Oxford, and Peter Barresi and Kelley England of Ashland. Loving uncle Jessica, Anthony, Nikki, Alex, and Dany. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. Michael also proudly served 8' years in the Army National Guard. Mike enjoyed many things including riding his bike, working out, playing sports and playing with his son Dylan. He also enjoyed watching the Patriots and the Red Sox. He was a devoted New England sports fan. He was a talented dancer who loved to dance with his brothers on any occasion. He really enjoyed doing anything outdoors, especially the Cape. After Mike's diagnosis of his brain tumor, he was determined to live his life to the fullest. His passion was to spend quality time and enjoy each day with his son Dylan. They both likes spending time together doing all sorts of activities and loved to vacation at the Cape. Mike was fond of the Orleans area at Rock Harbor Beach, this was his place of comfort for him and Dylan to cherish for a lifetime. Mike and Dylan loved to watch the Cape Cod league baseball games; they loved the Orleans's Firebirds. Mike's legacy lives on and through these memories with his family and especially his son Dylan. We will treasure this throughout of lives. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Saturday, November 21st at 9:00am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Linus Church, 119 Hartford St., Natick at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Friday, November 20th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society
or Stand with Mike Barresi Strong, GoFundMe Me (in support of his son Dylan). https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-with-mike-barresi-strong?sharetype=teams&member=2735488&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=84644f9e55a24750b68f8b3f2ed1ffdf
