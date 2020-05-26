Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
487 Broadway
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL FORTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL JAMES FORTIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL JAMES FORTIN Obituary
FORTIN, Michael James Of Revere, unexpectedly, May 25. Beloved husband of Colleen M. (Baker). Loving son of David and Mary (Robinson) Fortin of Everett. Dear and devoted father of Christopher James, Kayla Marie and Brian Joseph, all of Revere. Brother of Theresa Fortin of Malden and Paul O'Connell and his wife, Jessica of Newton. Michael's funeral Mass will be on Friday, May 29 in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9186 would be sincerely appreciated. Late U.S. Army Veteran. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -