FORTIN, Michael James Of Revere, unexpectedly, May 25. Beloved husband of Colleen M. (Baker). Loving son of David and Mary (Robinson) Fortin of Everett. Dear and devoted father of Christopher James, Kayla Marie and Brian Joseph, all of Revere. Brother of Theresa Fortin of Malden and Paul O'Connell and his wife, Jessica of Newton. Michael's funeral Mass will be on Friday, May 29 in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9186 would be sincerely appreciated. Late U.S. Army Veteran. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2020