MICHAEL JAMES ROBINSON
1968 - 2020
ROBINSON, Michael James Left us far too soon on November 16 due to a long battle with brain cancer. He was the beloved husband of 23 years to Suzanne Paradis and a loving and dedicated father to Ian and Hugh Robinson. Mike was passionately involved in the boys' various pursuits. Mike was so proud of them; raising them, loving them, and watching them blossom was his greatest joy. Born July 24, 1968 in Boston to James and Rosa (Celona) Robinson of Hingham, MA, Mike spent the majority of his childhood in Hingham, graduating from Hingham High School (1986). An alum of Cornell University (1990), he also earned a Masters in Environmental Science from Boston University (1995). Mike's deepest loves were his family, spending time in nature hiking, laying quietly under the trees in a hammock, and teaching science. Mike spent 20 years of his professional life as an environmental consultant before discovering his true passion as a high school biology and physics teacher. He loved being part of the community at Needham High School; we are forever grateful to the colleagues and students at NHS for welcoming a fledgling teacher into the fold and their unending support of Mike during his illness. Mike's one regret was that he hadn't come to a career in teaching sooner; he loved interacting with students and discovering new ways to convey basic biological and physical scientific principles. Mike is also survived by his brother John Robinson, nephew Joshua Robinson, niece Kailey Robinson, all of Weymouth, MA, and the extended Celona, Paradis, and Robinson families. In addition, Mike is survived by many, many friends who are really family both near and far. In lieu of flowers, we humbly request that gifts in memory of Mike be made to: The Needham High School Science Department. In honor of Mike's legacy through his work as a beloved science teacher at Needham High School, you may contribute to the NHS Science Department sending checks payable to Pauline Benninga at 73 Blake Rd., Lexington, MA 02420. Please put "Mike Robinson NHS funds" in the memo line. Alternatively, donations can be made through PayPal to pkhsu@alum.mit.edu with the note "Mike Robinson NHS funds." These donations will be consolidated and subsequently donated in a single sum to Needham High School's Science Department. The Marjorie E. Korff Parenting at a Challenging Time program at the MGH Cancer Center. To help support this mission, which is free to patients and families of the MGH Cancer Center, checks may be sent to Massachusetts General Hospital c/o PACT Program, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Please make checks payable to "Massachusetts General Hospital" and note "in memory of Mike Robinson." Online gifts may be made via www.giving.massgeneral.org please designate the gift "In memory of Mike Robinson" in the Tribute Information section. Visiting Hours: Arrangements by Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home in STONEHAM, MA. A private Burial Service was held at Westview Cemetery in Lexington, MA on November 18. A virtual Memorial Service hosted by The First Parish in Bedford will occur in the coming weeks, exact time and date to be determined. You can view a more complete obituary and updated service info on the website of the funeral home. andersonbryantfuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
Memories & Condolences

November 20, 2020
Sue,
I’m so sorry to hear of Mike’s passing. I have very fond memories of you and Mike from when we worked together many years ago. I recall how smart Mike always was! Thinking of you and your family at this difficult time.
Sherri Spear
Friend
November 19, 2020
Dear Jim and Rosa ,Arthur and I are so sorry for your loss
Donna Conant
Family
November 19, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this difficult and sad time ..Chris, Leanne Hale and family ❤
Leanne Hale
Family
November 19, 2020
Dear Sue, Ian, Hugh, and Robinson Family, we are so sorry that our friend Mike left us too early. Although we couldn’t attend the funeral we were there in spirit. Mike will always be in our hearts. Much love, Moira, Paul, Avril and Rory Lynch
Moira Lynch
Friend
